Dundee 0-1 Partick: Thistle leapfrog Dee into top six

Dundee dropped out of the Premiership top six as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Partick Thistle.

In a tight game of few clear chances, it was a first-half own goal from Dee defender Julen Etxabeguren that split the sides.

Dark Blues manager Paul Hartley stuck with the same team that saw off Rangers and smashed Motherwell 5-1 at the weekend but things didn’t go quite as impressively this time around for the Dark Blues.

The home side edged the opening period but without really threatening the Thistle goal. A shot from range by Henrik Ojamaa was the best opening but the Estonian screwed his effort well wide.

A Dundee player did find the net for the opener just before the half-hour mark but at the wrong end as Etxabeguren knocked Kris Doolan’s low cross into his own goal.

In front and full of confidence after three wins on the bounce going into this one, Partick began to stroke the ball around inside the Dark Blues’ half with Chris Erskine causing real problems.

Dundee needed an improvement after the break and they were sparked into life by a James Vincent shot from 25 yards that brought a decent stop from Tomas Cerny.

Partick were still threatening at the other end, though, and a good cross from Christie Elliott almost brought another own goal as Cammy Kerr diverted the ball toward his own net. Bain was there to save, however.

The Dark Blues were forced into changes midway through the half as within minutes Ojamaa and Etxabeguren picked up injuries with the Spanish defender stretchered off after 67 minutes.

Thistle then had the ball in the net again on 78 minutes as Doolan knocked in from 10 yards only to see the linesman’s flag go up.

Dundee thought they’d grabbed an equaliser shortly after as Darren O’Dea rose to meet Paul McGowan’s cross to the back post only to see the header go wide.

The home side huffed and puffed but couldn’t find a way through a well-drilled Partick side as the visitors held on for the points and in the process leapfrogged the Dark Blues and into sixth.

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Vincent, O’Dea, O’Hara, Etxabeguren (Gadzhalov 67), McGowan, Haber, Ojamaa (El Bakhtaoui 64), Kerr, Wighton (Williams 67).

Partick: Cerny, Booth, Lindsay, Osman, Doolan (Azeez 85), Erskine (Lawless 77), Barton, Elliott, Devine, Keown, Edwards.