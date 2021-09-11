Dundee 0-0 Livingston: Dee on top once more but fail to find a way past Livi on Leigh Griffiths return

Despite Leigh Griffiths making his Dens Park return, Dundee continue to search for the killer touch as they were held at home by Livingston.

The Dark Blues yet again dominated a crunch Premiership clash but remain without a win on their return to the top flight after five matches.

They made the majority of the chances against David Martindale’s Livi but couldn’t find a way past the impressive Max Stryjek in goal.

A Ryan Sweeney header tipped onto the bar by the goalkeeper was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock on another frustrating afternoon for Dundee.

Charlie Adam’s injury was added to by the surprise absence of fellow star man Paul McMullan thanks to a niggle.

The blow of losing those two key men, though, was tempered by the second Dens Park debut for Griffiths leading the line.

Also returning were Jordan Marshall, Sweeney and Alex Jakubiak.

Palpable anticipation

The anticipation was palpable across the 5,000-strong Dens crowd when Griffiths got his first look at goal in the opening minutes.

That was well-blocked and the Scotland man would show some rustiness throughout the 90 minutes mixed in with moments of real quality.

Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill was in the crowd and one of his newest recruits Max Anderson went closest to opening the scoring early on.

He found himself in behind only to see Max Stryjek tip his fierce effort over.

Once more Dundee were dominant but finding the goal their play deserved continued to elude them.

On 34 minutes, Marshall sent in a glorious cross from the left and it looked perfect for Griffiths to head in only for the striker to miss his header completely.

Two minutes later, the woodwork was shaken as Sweeney saw a header tipped onto the bar by Stryjek.

Livingston, though, began to threaten as the half wore on.

Recent signing Andrew Shinnie found space in the area and his shot from a tight angle brought a sprawling save from Adam Legzdins.

And seconds before the break, Ben Williamson smashed an effort just over the crossbar from 20 yards.

Agonising

Shortly before the hour-mark it looked like Griffiths had got his goal.

Anderson found the Celtic man inside the area, Griffiths cut inside but saw his effort deflect over the goalkeeper.

For an agonising second the ball looked like it might drop in only for Stryjek to paw it out.

And moments later Luke McCowan headed a good chance straight to the Livi goalie.

The visitors were showing a threat, too, with Legzdins having to tip a Shinnie cross over his crossbar.

The contest, though, faded after substitutions from both sides – Jason Cummings joining Leigh Griffiths up front and Jack Hamilton on to lead the Livi line.

Griffiths had shown plenty of threat but couldn’t find the killer touch as he fired an effort straight at the goalkeeper with five to go.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Sweeney, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, McGhee, Anderson (McGowan 82), McCowan (McDaid 64), Jakubiak (Cummings 64), Griffiths.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Fontaine, McGowan, Panter, Sheridan.

Livingston: Stryjek, Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Penrice, Holt, Williamson (Jacobs 73), Shinnie, Forrest, Sibbald (Bailey 27), Anderson (Hamilton 58).

Subs not used: Barden, Montano, Longridge, Lewis.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 5,015