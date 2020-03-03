Dundee 0-0 Alloa Athletic: Dee tighten grip on fourth place – but fall further behind Inverness Caley Thistle

Dundee and Alloa drew a blank as the Dark Blues tightened their grip on fourth place.

James McPake’s side dominated from start to finish at Dens Park, creating chance after chance against the Wasps.

But try as they might, they could not find a way past Alloa keeper Neil Parry.

A combination of smart Parry saves and wasteful Dee finishing ensured it finished goalless.

And although the result saw the Dark Blues fall further behind second placed Inverness Caley Thistle, they also moved another point clear of Greenock Morton in fifth.

There was one change from the Dee side that beat Queen of the South, with Jordan McGhee in for top scorer Kane Hemmings, who missed out through illness.

Regardless of that disappointment, the home side started on the front foot, dominating possession and probing for weak points in the Alloa rear guard.

Andrew Nelson flashed a strike wide of Wasps keeper Neil Parry’s far post inside the opening two minutes.

Then Declan McDaid cut in from the left flank and rifled another effort wide.

It was a hectic opening to the game, and the Dee soon saw a penalty claim denied – McGowan’s tumble in the box whilst stretching for a McDaid cross judged unworthy by referee Mike Roncone.

It was a spell that should have yielded goals for James McPake’s side, who enjoyed total control bar the occasional Alloa breakaway.

At various points throughout this season, their spirit might have wilted.

But there was a steeliness to their approach against the Wasps – and the chances kept coming.

Nelson missed two golden opportunities to put the Dee ahead before the break, first side-footing a low McDaid cross high and wide from close range at the far post, then firing Graham Dorrans’ perfect pass miles over after a lightning break up the park.

That the scores were level at the interval was incredible given Dundee’s dominance.

But it was a downright miracle they were still blank at full time.

McGhee could have put the Dee ahead six minutes after the restart, but he snatched at Christie Elliot’s cross and the chance went a begging.

Then, with Alloa reeling, McDaid lashed an effort off target after bamboozling two defenders.

For all their efforts, the Dark Blues simply weren’t getting the breaks.

Christophe Berra got his head to Dorrans’ corner on the hour, but his contact was too faint.

Forster then nodded Olly Crankshaw’s floated cross on target, only for Parry to smother it on the line.

The Dee were denied another penalty when Crankshaw tumbled into the Alloa box under Scott Taggart’s challenge, only for the referee to award a free kick directly on the line.

It was the tightest of calls, and Parry saved Alloa by the narrowest of margins, miraculously getting a hand to McDaid’s drilled set piece.

Still the Dee attacked…

With seven minutes left, Josh Meekings headed wide of the empty net after McGowan lobbed a cross over the out-of-position Parry.

But the Wasps goalie redeemed himself at the death, getting himself behind a point-blank Berra header to ensure the match finished goalless.