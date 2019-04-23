Dundee ​firefighters called out to six fires in 45 minutes verbally abused by youths

Firefighters were called out to deal with six fires in the space of 45 minutes on Easter Sunday – and were subjected to abuse on at least one occasion.

It is understood the fires on open ground in the Fintry and Whitfield areas were started by a gang of youths roaming the area.

Fires were reported in Longhaugh Quarry and on a grassy area behind the Powrie Bar, as well as other areas in Fintry.

There was also a fire in the Pitempton Road area in Downfield.

A spokeswoman also confirmed crews fighting the small fires were subjected to verbal abuse from the gang.

The fire brigade were called to the first of the fires at 6.45pm on Sunday.

Between then and 7.30pm another five grassland fires were reported.

None of the fires caused significant damage but they resulted in six fire engines being called out to deal with them in the 45-minute period.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to deal with six secondary fires in Dundee on Sunday evening.

“The fires were all reported to us between 6.45pm and 7.30pm.

“The fires were all on open land and we understand they were all started by the same gang of youths.

“Firefighters were subjected to abuse from youths at at least one of the locations.

“Police were alerted and attended.”

Appliances from Kingsway East, Blackness and Macalpine Road attended.

Whitfield residents have regularly complained about gangs of youths causing havoc in the area.

Last year vandals caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to play equipment in Whitfield Green after setting fire to a wheelie bin.

The blaze was estimated to have caused £15,000 worth of damage to the play equipment.