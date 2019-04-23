Dunde United boss Robbie Neilson has eye on the play-offs as he looks to rest some players

Robbie Neilson says he plans to manage his squad through the next two league games as he prepares his side for the play-offs.

That’s after he saw his men confirm their spot in the semi-final by grabbing second spot with their 2-0 win at Inverness Caley Thistle.

Now his entire focus is on getting his players in their best shape to take on either the Caley Jags again or Ayr United with the first leg on May 15.

Striker Osman Sow was rested for the trip up the A9 at the weekend as he still works himself back to fitness.

Robbie said: “It is important to get game time for some of the players but we will also rest some of them.

“We rested Osman.

“He actually went from starting to being on the bench to not being on the bench, as we just felt we have been pushing him the last few weeks and he has a wee calf problem. If Ross County’s result had been different on Friday (at Ayr) he would have started but we felt the whole focus is that first play-off game so we decided it wasn’t worth taking a risk with him.

“He will train this week and get a bit of game time next Saturday.

“We also took Peter Pawlett and Calum Butcher off as well just to rest them.

“It is just about trying to manage everyone until we get to the play-offs.”

On the injury front, the Tannadice gaffer also expects Sam Stanton back this week and longer-term absentees Cammy Smith and Freddy Frans to return next week.

He added: “Sam will start training this week, Cammy and Freddy will next week.

“We also have Rachid Bouhenna coming back in so they will all bring quality to the team.”