Dunde United boss Beith backs young stars to follow hot shot Neve’s lead

Dundee United Women’s manager Gavin Beith believes he has a talented group of players who can play at the highest level.

Following United striker Neve Guthrie (16) winning the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL 2) Player of Month award for May, Beith has backed others in his side to follow her lead.

Guthrie became the first Terror to ever win the monthly prize for her performances in helping guide United to fifth in the table in their first SWPL 2 campaign, just six points off top spot.

With the season gearing up to restart after briefly stopping for the Women’s World Cup, 37-year-old coach Beith is looking forward to seeing how Neve and his other young stars kick on.

“We are delighted for Neve winning it but she applies herself very well, it’s not surprise,” he said.

“She works so hard every day to be the best she can be.

“It’s good for Neve individually but it is a real testament to her team-mates, too, and can inspire them.”

“It’s really positive for everyone at the club for someone so young to win the Player of the Month.

“We have got five or six really good young ones, some of them are in the U/19 and U/17 Scotland squads already so maybe they are going to be talking about the senior team four or five years down the line.”

And, after watching Scotland as part of an SFA coaching posse which travelled out to France for the World Cup, Beith also believes their display – despite exiting at the group stage – shows young players what they can achieve at the highest level for club and country.

He added: “I think that is Neve’s ambition. She is already in the U/16 squad but we want to keep the best players we can here at the club.

“She is capable of stepping up to bigger and better things down south and abroad. We feel, though, keeping players, improving them and working with them on a weekly basis is what we want now and we’ll see what happens from there.

“A lot of our youngsters are in the same boat and there is an ambition to go professional as there is a lot of money floating about the game right now.

“We’ve seen that at the World Cup, I have seen almost every game so far and I was across for it with the SFA with other coaches from SWPL clubs.

“I was at the Scotland-Argentina game where we went out and it was sickening for everyone but it’s been a good summer of football.

“They did so well to get in that position and there was a lot of things that didn’t go their way but it was still an outstanding achievement from Shelley Kerr and her team.

“Here’s hoping it becomes a regular thing going to World Cups and Euros.

“Our young players need desire and dedication to do that, though.”

As they prepare to face Hamilton Accies on August 5 as the SWPL 2 gets back under way, Dundee United have friendlies against Celtic Academy on July 14 and Forfar Farmington on July 25.

And, although he has been happy with how they have fared in the league so far, former professional Beith believes they can kick on.

“We are delighted because first and foremost we want to compete but we are happy with the points total and our position,” he added.

“The league has been competitive and going into the second half of the season we need to build on that.”