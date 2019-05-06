Council leader slams ‘disgusting’ litterbugs after successful Dundee Dance Event

It’s the morning after the night before – the clean-up has begun following the Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

The event itself has been hailed as a major success after thousands of ravers flocked to venues across the city.

However, the city council leader John Alexander slammed some of the lazier revellers, saying he was shocked at the number of bottles and cans dumped on the city’s streets on Sunday night into Monday morning.

He said: “Nothing infuriates me more than people leaving their litter on the streets.

“The amount of litter I’ve picked up on the back of DDE is disgusting.

“Event or no event, there’s no excuse.

“Thankfully, council teams have been out and have picked up the majority this morning.”

Council workers were out in force to clean up the mess – with their efforts focused on the area where a “copycat” event had been taking place.

Detritus littered the junction of Nethergate and South Tay Street, outside the former Clydesdale Bank, where a silent disco was held.

The event, organised by nightclub guru Tahir Ramzan, was not officially part of the Dundee Dance Event.

Mr Ramzan said: “The Silent Disco Garden Party was a great success as weather stayed dry.

“It was great to see this site with people in it again. Everyone had a great time. We look forward to announcing more exciting events soon.”

Mike McDonald, organiser of DDE, said he was “so chuffed” to see people of all ages enjoying themselves over the weekend.

He said: “People had an amazing party, of course, on the main day on Sunday but the other events bring a different element to it.

“It’s great to see everybody getting involved.

“The number of venues this year probably makes it the biggest musical event Dundee has ever seen.”