Dun-dun-dunnn…! Dundead film festival returning to thrill horror fans at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Dundee horror fans are in for a weekend of thrills and spills as the annual DCA Dundead film festival returns to big screens with a special Summer Camp edition.

A “werewolf” was let loose in the city centre cinema yesterday to kick off the spooky celebrations in style. But the festival will begin in earnest on Friday July 9 with the UK premiere of Werewolves Within, a comedy-horror based loosely on the videogame of the same name.

And according to festival programmer Michael Coull, Friday night will also feature an unreleased ’70s horror.

“On Friday there is a rare chance to see a long-lost work by the late horror legend George A Romero,” he explains.

“Shot in 1973 but never released, The Amusement Park was thought lost until a print showed up a few years ago. Luckily for us the film is an absolute gem, and a must-see for fans of Romero’s work and horror in general.”

Saturday will offer fans the UK premiere of surreal Climate of the Hunter by cult director Mickey Reece, followed by a preview screening of new subversive revenge thriller Riders of Justice, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Mr Coull adds: “Sunday brings the chance to see two exciting new films by British filmmakers. The World We Knew is a British-gangster-meets-ghost story and is a perfectly creepy way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

“And bringing Summer Camp to a close is the Scottish premiere of the joyous documentary Alien On Stage, which is sure to charm anyone who knows what it is to be a horror fan.”

To maintain social distancing while making the festival as accessible as possible, some Dundead Summer Camp titles will be available on DCA’s online streaming platform, DCA At Home.

For more information about tickets and screenings, visit the festival website.