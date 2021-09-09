Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dumped tests and face masks: ‘Atrocious’ conditions for school cleaners and caterers voting on strike action

By Laura Devlin
September 9, 2021, 3:00 pm
School cleaning and catering staff across Tayside could go on strike over pay and "atrocious" working conditions.
Cleaners are having to clear up discarded lateral flow tests and used face masks, it was claimed, but have been offered an “unacceptable” pay rise.

Stephanie Smith, a rep for GMB Dundee branch, gave notice to Tayside Contracts on Thursday of intention to ballot members on strike action.

It comes after GMB Scotland members rejected COSLA’s (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) pay increase offer of £850 for local government staff earning up to £25,000 a year.

Cleaning and catering staff worked in schools throughout the pandemic, even when schools were only open for children of key workers.

Stephanie Smith ( GMB rep) & Jim Cunningham ( GMB branch secretary) hand in official notification into Contracts House at Tayside Contracts.

Pay increase “pretty unacceptable”

Stephanie said: “Tayside Contracts are affiliated by the councils as such and they are under the group COSLA who have offered the £850 increase.

“But for a term time, part time worker it will equate to maybe 90 pence a week (increase) which is pretty unacceptable. They have been in schools during the pandemic.

“We are going to serve them notice today to start industrial action and if they accept to go out on strike, we are looking to take them out during COP26 and that will be the whole of Scotland.”

“Atrocious” conditions

The potential strike action is also due to concerns over some of the working conditions cleaning staff are having to deal with – which Stephanie describes as “atrocious”.

Pictures taken in schools show toilets and sinks blocked with paper and food, as well chairs littered with rubbish.

Stephanie also describes members reporting having to clean up used masks and even lateral flow tests discarded on school campuses.

The mess schools cleaners are faced with.

She said: “Some of the conditions the cleaners are having to come into is atrocious. There are masks and even lateral flow tests lying about, it’s absolutely shocking.

“From the cleaners I have spoken to, they feel like they are totally overlooked all the time. It’s like they are not part of the school but just people that clean up.

“I feel like they have totally disregarded us as key workers. Our caterers, cleaners, school workers have been in during the pandemic making sure the schools are safe for key worker kids.”

The mess has been described as “atrocious”.

Concerns have also been raised about the rising number of Covid cases in schools and the potential danger this could pose to the families of catering and cleaning staff.

Stephanie added: “The state of the schools just, with the cases coming out, it’s quite scary for them.

“For example, I have a vulnerable husband and I’m having to go out to work and I’m scared, with the cases rising, that I could pass it on to him.

“It’s always the low paid, women workers that get this.”

Tayside Contracts declined to comment.

Coronavirus: Thousands of pupils isolating in Dundee and Fife as figures quadruple

