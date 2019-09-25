Dumped furniture and rubbish making Dundee street an eyesore, say residents

Dumped furniture and other rubbish is becoming part of the landscape according to residents in Menzieshill.

Piles of items have been ditched in bin recesses connecting Leith Walk and Dee Gardens sparking anger among those who live in the surrounding properties.

The array dumped late last week is the latest fly-tipping incident in an ongoing problem that has plagued the area for months.

Images taken yesterday show items including carpet underlay, chests of drawers and carpet-ends dumped near food waste and plastic bin disposal sites.

One resident, who declined to be named, said it was “unclear” if the issue was down to local tenants or people coming from other areas.

She added: “This has been happening for months.

“I wasn’t sure when it was dumped. People in all honesty don’t want to pay uplift charges to remove their waste.

“The council eventually come and clean it up but it’s not a great message for those who go through the procedures and pay the charges.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I don’t blame the council for this – I just think it’s ignorant people who couldn’t care less.

“The bottom line is people aren’t going to pay the money to have it uplifted if they can get away with doing this.

“It could be local residents or it could be people coming to the area to dump their waste.”

Resident Gary Shilcock said the bin recess area was an “eyesore” .

He added: “There have certainly been minor issues in the past but not as bad as this. It happened on Friday and it is a bit of an eyesore.”

Mariola Wowczynska, 49, echoed the sentiments of her neighbour.

She said: “I wasn’t sure how long the waste had been there.

“It’s certainly not great to have to look on to that.”

Anne Rendall, neighbourhood services convener, slammed the latest incident and warned perpetrators they were breaking the law.

She added: “This anti-social behaviour is simply fly-tipping and it blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is acting illegally and we have procedures in place to try and deter this selfish and dishonest activity.

“We would urge anyone who sees fly-tipping happening, or the mess it leaves behind, to contact the council.”