Dumbarton 3 Dundee United 2: Shankland nets, but Utd go down to Sons

Midweek signing Lawrence Shankland was among the goals, but it didn’t stop Dundee United going down to Dumbarton at the C & G Systems Stadium in the second of their weekend friendlies.

Arabs had been given a look at the former Ayr man when he came on as sub at Brechin on Friday night, but this was his first start.

And he should have grabbed his first goal for the club when he headed wide from the six yard line after a Jamie Robson free kick in as early as the eighth minute.

At the other end, keeper Deniz Mehmet showed why United have brought him back on a two-year contract when he dived to hold a powerful 25 yard effort from one of the home side’s trialists.

As United attacked, a driven Nicky Clark cross was just inches too far in front of Shankland. Then a Paul Watson cross from the right was headed just wide by Frederic Frans.

Deniz was the United saviour again, though, when he produced an outstanding one-handed save to deny another of the home trialists. Next, he was on top form as he came from his line to deny a third Sons trialist with an excellent block.

Three minutes into the second half, there was nothing the goalie could do to prevent Dumbarton taking the lead, one of their six starting line-up trialists netting from close range after a corner from the right.

In the 58th minute, United were level as the man most of the fans had come to see, Shankland headed home a Jamie Robson cross.

It was his last touch of the game and he was immediately replaced by youngster Louis Appere, getting a rousing ovation from the travelling fans as he left the field.

The scores were not level for long and slack defending by United saw yet another Sons trialist run clear and restore the home lead with an angled drive.

Shortly after that United made a further nine changes to make sure all their fit players got a run out.

The injection of fresh legs brought an equaliser after Appere was fouled in the box and stepped up confidently to slot the resulting penalty home.

United’s joy was short-lived and more poor defending saw a third home trialist head into the penalty area and net with a powerful close-range effort to restore the home lead and seal victory.

The Friday trip to Brechin brought an emphatic 6-0 win at Glebe Park in the first of the weekend friendlies.

Sam Stanton, Osman Sow and Logan Chalmers netted before the break, with Louis Appere, Liam Smith and Paul Watson getting among the goals in the second period.