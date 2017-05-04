The Sun newspaper today mistakenly declared the Duke of Edinburgh dead.

A story for the national newspaper, owned by Rupert Murdoch, ran with the headline ‘Prince Philip dead at 95, how did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc’.

The story was quickly changed, but the original headline remained visible on Google some time afterwards.

It came about after an emergency meeting was held for all Buckingham Palace staff this morning sparking wild speculation across the globe, although a spokesman confirmed the meeting was “no cause for alarm.”

It turned out the Duke is only retiring from official public engagements.

But in a bid to be first with the story, the paper jumped the gun and published a totally wrong article.

Hi @TheSun. Not sure that's supposed to have been published… pic.twitter.com/bBJHuA0iWl — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) May 4, 2017

The story was changed and now leads with a new headline reading “QUEEN’S COMPANION Who is Prince Philip, what was the Duke of Edinburgh’s military rank and when did he marry Queen Elizabeth?”

However, the damage was done, with eagle-eyed twitter users quick to take screenshots of the embarrassing moment.

A palace spokesman later added: “You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead”.