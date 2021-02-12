The campaign to preserve Dudhope Castle has gained more ground with over 1,200 people signing a petition to save the building – and others suggesting innovative ways to help the historic building appeal to the public.

A campaign to save the castle was launched last month after Dundee City Council bosses agreed to sell up.

A new group, Friends of Dudhope Castle, was formed and an online petition has now attracted 1,233 supporters.

The campaign has also led to ideas flooding in for what use could be made of the castle.

One idea put forward by supporter Eric Latimer was to create a Castle of the Clans, due to Dudhope Castle’s historic ties as the spiritual home of the Scrimgeour clan.

Plan could attract income from around the world

Mr Latimer said: “Dudhope Castle has the potential to be ‘Scotland’s Castle of the Clans’.

“All Clan societies would therefore be invited to donate or crowdfund their own educational shrine within the castle.

“This would allow for multiple income streams locally, nationally and from around the world.

“I would also envision the upper floors dedicated to a Dundee ghost trail, a more spooky experience with a mix of macabre stories and anecdotes from the White Lady of Balgay to Witches Blood, along with the plight of the sacking and pillaging of a city.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Mr Latimer added: “Some of the other concepts we have heard would see a grid up the garden area where we could allocate plots to local landscapers and garden centres to allow them to promote their services and products.

“This would create a diverse design space with competition promoting excellence and therefore being maintenance cost effective.

Link with Dundee art school considered

“A connection to Duncan of Jordanstone Art School offering outdoor site specific art and sculpture, with a view to a changing experience in line with the seasons and themes of the day, could also be considered.”

Friends of Dudhope Castle has written to leader of the council John Alexander and to representatives of the Eden Project in a bid to secure the future of the castle.

Member of the group Frances Smith, who organised the petition, said: “The campaign has really captured people’s imagination with numerous suggestions coming forward as ways to keep the castle as a community asset.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are in the process of commencing a marketing campaign to identify a suitable custodian for Dudhope Castle and have engaged with a number of interested parties.

“We will seek proposals from commercial and non-commercial organisations, which may include community interests.

“Significant emphasis will be placed on the successful bidder demonstrating that they have a fully costed plan, evidencing experience, ability and financial means with which to maintain and preserve this historic building.”