Historic Dundee castle – one of the city’s oldest buildings – to be sold off by city council

Councillors will be asked to approve the listing of one of Dundee’s oldest buildings for sale next week.

Dudhope Castle, the former military base close to the city centre, will be sold after lying empty for two years.

Most recently used as Dundee City Council offices, Dudhope Castle will be marketed to developers as a potential hotel, housing or office development.

A report by Robin Presswood, the council’s executive director of city development, said Dudhope Castle is “surplus to requirements”.

“Preliminary discussions have taken place with the planning service, regarding possible future uses of Dudhope Castle, to ensure it will maintain the historic features of the castle,” the report said.

“The subjects are likely to be suitable for redevelopment as hotel, offices, serviced apartments, or residential.

“Redevelopment of the subjects will ensure the condition and integrity of the building does not deteriorate over time and secures the long-term future of an important heritage building.”

Dudhope Castle has a rich history and is one of the city’s oldest buildings.

It was built in the late 13th Century by the Scrymgeour family, who were appointed Hereditary Constables of Dundee by William Wallace. The original castle was replaced in the 1460s and further extended in 1580 to its current structure.

In 1795 a 95-year lease was taken by the Ordnance Office for the castle and the park. It served as a military base until 1879.

The grounds were opened as a park on 28 September 1895 by Sir James Low. The building was later occupied by the Ministry of Works and was used as a military barracks during both the First World War and Second World War.

A time gun was formerly located in the grounds of the castle and fired daily at 1pm.

Most recently it was used as civil offices but was vacated in 2018.

The castle’s grounds are maintained by volunteer group Friends of Dudhope Park.

The committee will be asked to approve marketing the castle for sale on Monday.