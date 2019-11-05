Drying out today, but more weather misery on the way for Tayside

Drier and calmer conditions are expected today after Tayside endured a day of severe rain, wind and flooding.

However the wet weather is expected to return later in the week which could lead to a repeat of yesterday’s downpours.

The deluge caused major disruption for motorists, with the A92 between Ethiebeaton and Arbroath closed after large sections of the surface became submerged in water.

One reader shared a video with the Tele showing motorists struggling to negotiate the road near the Carnoustie junction.

The driver said that a number of motorists had become stuck in the water, adding that he had been forced to use a high gear to make his way through the flood.

Another motorist said on Facebook: “We passed it about an hour ago and the water was up to the car bonnets.”

The road was soon closed and remained shut overnight with traffic diverted through Monifieth.

The route was reopened this morning ensuring morning commuters didn’t face further disruption.

Ravensby Road in Carnoustie was also closed due to flooding.

High winds forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge to double-decker buses, while a speed restriction of 30mph was also imposed on other traffic crossing the bridge.

Following the Met Office lifting its yellow weather warning, forecasters have said rainfall will largely be confined to coastal areas today.

However the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has a flood alert still in place for Dundee and Angus after river levels rose due to the prolonged periods of heavy rain.

Frost and fog is expected to come in overnight with temperatures dropping to -2C.

Widespread showers are predicted to return tomorrow in the late afternoon, with temperatures at about 8C.

On Thursday there will be downpours throughout the day with heavy winds also expected alongside colder temperatures.

However, conditions are forecast to improve on Friday with sunny spells and light winds for much of the day.

The weather is expected to worsen again on Saturday with showers returning.

A spokeswoman said: “The weather will get better, however it will still be very cloudy and cold.

“It should improve throughout the week.”