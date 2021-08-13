Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dryburgh Women gear up for Glenesk Park debut as SWL Championship season gets under way

By George Cran
August 13, 2021, 4:30 pm
Dryburgh Ladies (maroon) return to action this weekend.
It’s a new home and a new start for Dryburgh Women as they kick off their SWF Championship season at Glenesk Park this weekend.

The Dundee side are embarking on their first Championship North campaign after almost a year without football.

The revamped league structure started again briefly last year before ending early in October.

This Sunday, though, they welcome Buchan Ladies to Glenesk and have their sights set high according to club captain Laura Boag.

She said: “As a team, I think it will be a tough challenge but we can aim to finish in the top four.

“It’s been stop-start for a long time, so I’m looking forward to getting back to competitive football.”

‘High hopes’

The Championship North and South divisions feed into the Scottish Women’s Premier League Two.

Also aiming for the top spots in the table are likely to be East Fife, Inverness, Montrose and Dunfermline.

But ‘Burgh have been hard at it over the last few months in preparation for the new campaign.

Chairman John Beatt said: “We have high hopes for this year.

“We’ve had a busy pre-season games schedule giving the players useful match practice, as well as getting used to their new home at Glenesk Park.

“There is a welcome return for spectators, too, just in time for the weekend.

“While many of the team are a product of the club’s player pathway, the new season also gives Dryburgh’s more recent signings the chance to shine.

“We have players coming in with experience at Premier league or national youth level, from clubs including Dundee Utd, Forfar and Raith Rovers.”

Kick off is 12 noon with tickets costing £2 for adults with children and concessions free.

 

