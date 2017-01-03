Dry January Challenge to Taysiders

Taysiders are being challenged to banish the booze this month and make a healthy start to the new year.

The Focus on Alcohol project in Tayside, which is part of the Alcohol and Drug Partnerships in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross, is supporting the annual Dry January Challenge and encouraging people to give up alcohol for up to 31 days, or as many days as they can manage.

The benefits of taking part in the challenge, which aims to create discussion around alcohol intake, can include weight loss, saving money, experiencing increased energy levels, reducing feelings of anxiety and a reduced risk of alcohol-related illness.

Director of public health Dr Drew Walker said: “Even if people manage to avoid alcohol for part of January they still experience health benefits. In order for people to reduce their consumption of alcohol, it is useful to pay attention to the alcoholic content of drinks.”

As an example, a small 125ml glass of wine contains 1.6 units, a large 275ml glass of wine has 3.1, and a pint of lager 2.8.

Last year, 62% of Dry January participants had better sleep and more energy, and 49% lost weight.