Dry Hogmanay for Dundee as mild temperatures continue.

The mercury is expected to race up thermometers today as people across the region prepare to celebrate the New Year.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to be around 5-8C, with overnight temperatures could dropping to 1C or to -3C in more sheltered locations.

Meanwhile, highs of 7C and a low temperature of 5C can be expected in Dundee tomorrow, with overcast skies and a 10% chance of rain.

It follows an un-seasonally warm month, with weather conditions in Eastern Scotland over the month of December 1.1C higher than the average.

According to figures from the Met Office the average daily temperature was 3.4C and the daily maximum was 6.2C.

The soaring temperatures have been replicated across the country, with the highest temperature of 16.9C recorded in Cassley in the Highlands on Sunday, with Leuchars getting up to 10.7C.

Grahame Madge, spokesman for the Met Office, said that the recording was higher than the average.

He said: “The maximum that we would expect for eastern Scotland is round about 5C. That recording is 4C above average, that’s quite a bit warmer. The average is made up of hot and cold conditions.”

He added that it would be expected that the beginning of the month would be milder than the end of the month.

Grahame added: “On average temperatures along eastern Scotland looking to be around 1C over the New Year.

“During the day (December 31) conditions are going to be pretty good, dry and bright, then as we go up through the overnight period, pretty dry, with virtually no rain at all.”

Grahame added: “From Thursday overnight and into the early hours we will start to see some rain from the north-west, by midday we will start to see that rain encroaching on Eastern Scotland.”

Strong winds are also scheduled to make an appearance on Thursday and Friday.

Grahame added: “We are looking at gusts of 60knots (69mph) around the Hebrides, on the East Coast, a little bit less around 40-50 knots (46-57mph).”