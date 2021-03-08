Drunken yob terrorised woman on train between Dundee and Montrose

A drunken lout who launched a beer can and made abusive remarks to train passengers has been ordered to pay compensation.

Adam Tait terrified passengers on a train between Dundee and Montrose in March last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Tait, 25, had been drinking throughout the day and at one point was gesticulating at “someone who wasn’t there”.

A woman subjected to Tait’s abusive tirade was too scared to move from her seat.

“This must have been an extremely frightening matter,” Sheriff John Rafferty said before fining Tait and ordering him to pay compensation.

The train’s conductor became aware of Tait shouting and swearing at around 8pm on March 7.

Fiscal depute Michelle Mooney said: “The accused wandered through the train and could be heard thumping walls in the toilet.

“He proceeded to another carriage and a witness became aware of the accused making loud noises.

“She looked up to see the accused throwing a beer can towards a window while shouting: ‘You f****** cow’”

The woman was so intimidated by Tait that she felt she could not move from her seat.

Tait continued to throw items and made a middle finger gesture towards “someone who wasn’t there”.

British Transport Police were called and attended at Montrose Railway Station. Tait was found to be sleeping across seats on the train.

Tait resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him while shouting: “Tell him to leave me, tell him or I’ll be a ****.”

Appearing from custody, Tait, of Saltoun Crescent, Fraserburgh, pleaded guilty to behaving abusively and struggling with police officers.

Defence solicitor Nicky Brown said: “He was returning from working in Stranraer as a fisherman. He had taken alcohol earlier in the morning and alcohol clearly does not agree with him.

“He’s so embarrassed by his actions that he has not consumed alcohol since then.”

Sheriff Rafferty fined Tait a total of £420 and ordered him to pay £200 compensation to the female passenger as well as £50 to the conductor.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.