Drunken thug threatened to murder police at Ninewells Hospital

A drunken lout threatened to murder police before claiming he would throw soiled toilet roll at them while in Ninewells Hospital.

Thomas Kenneth hurled a volley of abuse at officers who found him slumped at McDaniel’s on Whitehall Crescent last weekend.

One of the officers was kicked by Kenneth who was taken to Ninewells because of concerns over his appearance.

However, Kenneth would not go quietly and repeatedly threatened the police both during the journey and while he was at the hospital.

A sheriff warned the 32-year-old that he is facing a jail sentence as a result of his conduct.

Fiscal depute Julie McAra said after Kenneth was placed in a police van, Kenneth shouted: “I’ll ******* murder you *****.”

The prosecutor said: “Due to his erratic behaviour, he was informed he would be taken to Ninewells Hospital. While at the hospital, he continued to make abusive remarks including saying ‘one day someone’s going to ******* murder you *****. Might be me, might not be me.'”

A doctor examined Kenneth who complained that he needed to use the toilet. While on the toilet, a handcuffed Kenneth shouted: “You’re going to have to wipe my **** you ******* *****.”

Kenneth’s right hand was released from the handcuffs and threatened to throw a soiled a toilet wipe in the faces of officers.

The thug did not follow through with his threat and was told by hospital staff that he would not be seen because of his abusive conduct.

Kenneth, of Kinghorne Road, pleaded guilty to acting aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks and threatening violence on March 1 at Whitehall Crescent, Ninewells Hospital and police headquarters on West Bell Street.

He also admitted repeatedly kicking PC Steven Hosie on Whitehall Crescent.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said Kenneth had no recollection of the incident and had abused alcohol throughout the day.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said he was considering jailing Kenneth and deferred sentence until later this month for reports.

Kenneth was released on bail.