Drunken teen who launched foul-mouthed tirade of abuse wrote letter of apology to Ninewells staff

A drunken teen who awoke from a two-day booze binge and subjected Ninewells Hospital staff to a barrage of abuse has been admonished.

Blair Stewart made homophobic and offensive remarks towards nurses and consultants after not understanding why he had been taken to hospital, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The 18-year-old was admonished after a sheriff previously ordered him to be of good behaviour – and write a letter of apology to staff.

The court heard how Stewart’s mother called for an ambulance after her son had drunk an “astronomical” amount of vodka in his bedroom.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said previously: “The accused was medicated and when he arrived at hospital at around 1.30am he appeared to have woken up and again became confrontational.

“He shouted ‘where the f*** am I? Why the f*** am I in Ninewells?’ ”

Stewart made offensive remarks towards staff nurses, and a consultant was asked to attend to deal with him. The yob then made a homophobic slur towards the consultant and police were again asked to provide assistance.

“Police became involved and asked the accused to calm down but he stated ‘I will f****** splatter the three of you’,” Mrs Mannion added.

Stewart, of Nimmo Avenue, Perth, previously appeared from custody to plead guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making abusive remarks, homophobic remarks and threats of violence on July 6 at Ninewells Hospital.

Before admonishing Stewart, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Your behaviour was highly unpleasant at Ninewells. You have stayed out of trouble so I am therefore going to view this as a one-off, out-of-character, piece of behaviour.”