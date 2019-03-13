Drunken lout spat at police officers during rammy at Dundee house

A drunken yob spat on police before trying to bite an officer during a rammy at a city house.

Norman Gunn was on nine bail orders when he went on a booze-fuelled rampage at an address on Finlow Terrace on Saturday night.

The city’s sheriff court heard he had been visiting his ex-partner before he blacked out after drinking too much.

Police were called just before 11pm in a bid to wake Gunn but the 33-year-old did not take kindly to their arrival.

Depute fiscal Isobel Vincent said: “Two police officers attended and the accused thereafter became aggressive. He stood up and began waving his arms around before being handcuffed. Further police units were required to attend. The accused was calm for a brief period of time before he jumped up from a couch and began shouting and swearing, telling police to **** off.”

The thug began kicking out and spitting at the officers as well as trying to bite a male officer on the right arm as they tried to remove him from the property.

Gunn, of Lower Hall Street, Montrose, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing and threatening police officers with violence, repeatedly spitting at them and attempting to bite the arm of PC Robert Cowan.

Blood stains were visible on Gunn’s hooded jumper when he appeared from custody.

Defence solicitor Keith Sym described Gunn’s conduct as “shameful” and “reprehensible”.

He said police were called initially due to concerns about Gunn passing out rather than his behaviour.

Before deferring sentence until March 21 for him to be dealt with at Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “I am minded to just send you to jail. You have got eight deferred sentences and nine bail orders. You are most likely to be sent to jail but I am going to remand you meantime.”