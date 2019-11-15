Drunken lout dodges prison sentence after torrent of homophobic abuse at police during Dundee Pride

A drunken lout who unleashed a torrent of homophobic abuse at police on the weekend of Dundee Pride has dodged a prison sentence.

Michael McConnell, of Dighty Gardens, became irate after he was awoken by officers who found him sleeping on a bench in the rain outside a homeless hostel.

The incident took place on the same weekend thousands had descended on the city to celebrate the second annual Pride festival.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police attended and found him lying on a bench. Officers attempted to engage with the accused but he refused to provide his details. He was arrested because of his aggressive demeanour and because he continued to make threats towards both officers.”

McConnell, 50, made a number of homophobic slurs towards the men as well as saying to one officer: “I’ll bite your ***** off and spit them in your mouth.”

He pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making homophobic remarks and violent threats towards officers at Soapwork Lane and on a journey to police HQ on West Bell Street on September 24.

McConnell has a string of previous convictions with every offence in the last decade resulting in a jail term.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said McConnell, who was previously remanded in custody, appreciated the incident was serious but was willing to comply with a community-based sentence.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “This was appalling behaviour.

“You have had a lengthy period on remand and rightly so.

“I am going to give you a chance. The help is there but it is over to you.”

McConnell was sentenced to 18 months supervision.

He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work along with a requirement to undergo alcohol treatment.