Woman ‘terrified’ after ex drunkenly climbed through window into her Dundee home

A woman was left terrified after awaking to find her drunken ex-partner had climbed through her kitchen window because he was locked out of his home.

Previous offender Connor McInearney avoided a prison sentence after causing fear and alarm to the woman during the incident on Hazlehead Drive on August 13.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court how police arrived and found the woman visibly distressed and pleading with the 24-year-old to leave.

She said: “Police observed a small kitchen window wide open and the complainer said that’s where the accused had entered.”

McInearney, of Broughty Ferry Road, pleaded guilty to shouting, repeatedly ringing the doorbell, striking the door with his hand, entering the house uninvited through a window and refusing to leave.

“He locked himself out of his own tenancy and thought it was a good idea to go to his on-off partner’s address,” defence solicitor David Duncan said.

“Clearly in the cold light of day that was a foolish decision to make but from his point of view, there was no malice intended.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff John Rafferty placed McInearney on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 8.30pm and 5.30am for four months.