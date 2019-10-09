Drunken Dundee thug who battered partner’s head off of sink avoids jail

A drunken thug threatened to kill his partner after battering her head against a bathroom sink.

John Wilson, 50, launched a vicious attack on the woman at their home on Duff Street last December after he became “stroppy” following a night out.

Wilson, of Inchyra Place, admitted that he abducted his partner, locked her in a bathroom, made threats to kill her, grabbed and repeatedly hit her head against walls and a bathroom sink on December 15.

He also breached his bail conditions a few months later.

Sheriff Tom Hughes ordered Wilson to perform 200 hours of unpaid work as well as placing him on supervision for two years.