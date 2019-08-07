Drunken Dundee brute hit partner’s head against sink and threatened to kill her

A drunken brute threatened to kill his partner after battering her head against a bathroom sink.

John Wilson, 50, launched a vicious attack on the woman at their home on Duff Street last December after he became “stroppy” following a night out.

The victim’s son and daughter made frantic attempts to free their mother from the bathroom that Wilson had locked her in, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

© Google

The court heard the pair had been arguing in a taxi while on their way home from a function.

Wilson, who had drunk 10 spirit-based drinks, grabbed the woman before hitting her head off the sink and tiles in the bathroom.

Their adult daughter heard a loud banging sound and discovered Wilson grabbing the woman and locking the bathroom door.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused grabbed her by the throat and the complainer said ‘you’re going to kill me’.

“The accused said ‘yes I’m going to kill you’.

“Their son began picking at the door and a wooden panel was broken. The accused released her and said ‘nothing’s happening’.”

The woman shouted to her son not to let Wilson shut the door again and managed to escape from the house and reach her mother and stepfather’s address nearby.

Her “extremely distressed” daughter called the police and gave details of the incident to officers. A few months later, Wilson breached his bail conditions by attempting to contact the woman at her home and at her place of work. Both incidents were reported to the police.

Wilson, of Inchyra Place, admitted that he abducted his partner, locked her in a bathroom, made threats to kill her, grabbed her and repeatedly hit her head against walls and a bathroom sink on December 15.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Sheriff Tom Hughes who continued Wilson’s bail.