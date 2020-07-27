Drunken creep followed children and shouted sexual remarks in Angus town

Three terrified children were followed by a drunken creep who said “look at those little girls, they have nice bums.”

Jonathan Mason, of Baldovan Terrace, was sitting on a wall near a Tesco in Brechin when he targeted the youngsters, who were aged eight, nine and 16.

Mason followed the trio while saying: “Come back to your father. It’s your bed time.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Mason had been experiencing severe mental health difficulties with a sheriff stating that he did not believe there was a significant sexual element to Mason’s conduct.

It was revealed that at around 8pm on Wednesday, the children were walking to Tesco in order to purchase sweets.

After reaching the top of High Street towards Swan Street, they became aware of Mason who was sitting on a wall on the same side of the street.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The accused appeared to be drinking from a can and was shouting ‘look at those little girls, they have nice bums.’

“‘Get back here. Get back here.’

“All three continued walking towards Panmure Street and the accused began following them, saying ‘come back to your father. It’s your bed time.'”

The three children ran down Clerk Street and into the Tesco shop where they alerted staff. Police were contacted and Mason was founding sitting on a wall.

Mason, 43, pleaded guilty from custody to causing the children to suffer fear and alarm on July 22 on Swan Street and Clerk Street, Brechin, by shouting, making sexual remarks and following them.

He also admitted breaching a curfew condition by being outwith his house after 7pm.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty said Mason was “ashamed” by his actions and had no sexual interest in children whatsoever.

He said Mason had recently been admitted to the Carseview Centre and was due to be readmitted this week.

Mr Laverty said: “He has no recollection of the events. What he understands is that obviously alcohol was taken, he has no recollection of going to Brechin.

“His life has gone off track because of the ending of a relationship. He is utterly ashamed of himself, he’s not someone who is sexually attracted to children.

“He accepts this must have been a very frightening episode for those concerned and can only offer his apologies.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Mason until October for reports. He was released on bail with conditions to attend at the Carseview Centre.

“You are skating on thin ice here,” Sheriff Carmichael said.

“If you come back to court having done something like this then you are going to get remanded.

“At present, I do not think there is a significant sexual element.”