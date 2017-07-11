A “drunken boor” of a man who beat up four of his girlfriends — pinning one to the ground and repeatedly punching her on the head while she was pregnant — has been given a 10-year sentence.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Derek McLaren, 49, a prisoner at Perth, admitted four charges of repeatedly assaulting four women between 1999 to last year, all at locations in Dundee.

Five years of his 10-year sentence — which is the maximum that can be imposed at a sheriff court — are to be served in jail and another five as an extended sentence in the community.

He repeatedly headbutted and repeatedly punched his first victim, his then partner Elizabeth McCabe.

The offences took place on various occasions between June 1 1999 and December 31 2001, at Dudhope Street, Nelson Street and elsewhere in Dundee.

He then repeatedly assaulted another partner Jane Falconer, on various occasions between January 1 2007 and December 31 2009, at The Spruces.

McLaren repeatedly kicked Ms Falconer on the body, repeatedly seized her by the neck, repeatedly pulled her hair and repeatedly seized her by the arm and twisted it.

He then also, on one occasion while she was pregnant, knocked Ms Falconer to the ground, pinned her there and repeatedly punched her on the head. She later miscarried.

Then on January 1 2011 McLaren attacked a third woman, Heather Crawford, his then partner.

He repeatedly kicked her on the body at Mary Slessor Square.

And he went on to repeatedly assault a fourth partner, Sarah Blair, on various occasions between July 1 2012 and August 22 last year.

McLaren repeatedly seized Ms Blair by the body, repeatedly seized her neck, repeatedly pulled her by the hair and repeatedly kicked her on the body.

He also repeatedly threw her to the floor, repeatedly threw objects at her, struck her on the head with a picture frame and pushed her against a wall.

All of the offensives were to Ms Blair’s injury and took place at Mary Slessor Square and Victoria Street.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “The drunken boor of a man assaulting his female partner is not just a figure in a cartoon but has in the past and continues today to be a horrific reality for many women.

“Accordingly I imposed an extended sentence of 10 years.”

Detective Sergeant Gordon Patullo of the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: “Derek McLaren is clearly a dangerous individual.

“He committed violent, sustained assaults against those who trusted him during the course of their relationships.

“The victims in this case should be commended for coming forward during the enquiry.

“This investigation was carried out by Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Task Force.

“Derek McLaren’s conviction and sentence should send out a clear message that Domestic Abuse crimes will be robustly investigated by Police Scotland, which is reflected in the sentence.”