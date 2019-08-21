Drunken, bare-chested thug jailed for racially abusing Dundee shopkeeper

A bare-chested thug has been jailed for racially abusing a shopkeeper during a drunken outburst.

Kyle Kelbie, 20, also admitted attending his former partner’s home and brandishing a knife.

He previously pleaded guilty to repeatedly pressing the buzzer on the entry system, repeatedly banging a door and requesting entry to a flat occupied by his ex-partner before brandishing a knife at Kyle Cattanach on Main Street on August 24 last year.

Kelbie made a racial slur at the shopkeeper after trying to steal bottles of juice and throwing sweets at Blackness News, Blackness Road, on July 6.

Appearing from custody, the Leith Walk man was sentenced to eight months in prison for the incident in the newsagent’s and 27 weeks in relation to the incident last year.