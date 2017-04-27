Drunk teen drove into path of oncoming taxi in Dundee

A teenager rode a scooter into the path of an oncoming taxi while drunk, nearly causing a collision.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had sentence deferred until May 15 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted driving a scooter without due care and attention in Pitairlie Road, at its junction with Kingsway East, on March 26.

He admitted committing the offence by failing to give way at the junction and entering on to the Kingsway into the path of an oncoming taxi which had to take evasive action by braking sharply and swerving in order to avoid a collision.

The youth also admitted driving with 70mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeding the 50mg limit, at the same location on the same date.