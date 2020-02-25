Drunk smashed neighbour’s property after turning up at wrong door

A boozy night out ended in chaos after a man accidentally turned up at his neighbour’s door and started destroying their property.

Barry McGann thought he was repeatedly banging on his own front door on Old Glamis Road on February 8.

But he flew into a rage after his neighbour answered the door.

McGann, a man with no previous convictions, threw a wheelie bin, broke plant pots and the wing mirror of his neighbour’s car during the drunken rampage.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg said that McGann’s neighbour thought that somebody was in distress after they heard their doorbell being rung repeatedly.

However, they opened to find a sozzled McGann who shouted: “Who the **** are you?” in an aggressive manner.

Ms Hogg said: “The accused was told he was at the wrong address. The accused began kicking over plant pots in the front garden.

“He was screaming and swearing and police were contacted.”

McGann went across to his own property where he was seen throwing a wheelie bin as well as damaging the wing mirror of a neighbour’s car.

Numerous plant pots were also smashed as well as a conduit pipe alongside one property.

The 46-year-old, of Wedderburn Street, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by banging on a door on Old Glamis Road, repeatedly ringing a door bell, shouting, swearing, kicking plant pots and throwing a wheelie bin.

McGann also broke a plant pot, a conduit pipe and the wing mirror of a car.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said that McGann had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol on the day in question.

He said: “It does appear to be entirely out of character.

“He had been on a night out, he remembers returning home, having an argument with his partner and things then become very hazy after that.

“He remembers leaving his home but unfortunately it was his neighbours address.”

Mr Boyle said that McGann had since apologised to his neighbours.

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown fined him £100 as well as ordering him to pay £120 compensation.