Drunk said protestants should be ‘bombed and paralysed’ during sectarian singing

A drunken bigot who claimed he was an “IRA fugitive” while singing a series of sectarian songs has been fined.

Steven Rourke sang about protestants being “bombed and paralysed” during a vile tirade at police headquarters.

Officers were called to Gruinard Terrace after residents spotted the sozzled 46-year-old trying to enter a property after falling over a fence.

Rourke was so drunk that he thought he was trying to get into his home on Findhorn Place.

Once police arrived, Rourke began bellowing a number of offensive songs.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused was described as hostile and initially refused to give details.

“He called one of the officers a ****. He began singing songs making reference to the IRA.

“He was placed in a police vehicle where he continued to shout and swear, banging handcuffs on the window.”

Rourke was taken to police headquarters where, after being cautioned and charged, he replied: “You’re fixing us up.”

The court heard he was heard to sing songs about “boys in green,” the IRA and “protestants are getting bombed and paralysed”.

He refused to desist and went onto claim he was an “IRA fugitive” and made offensive remarks about “Norman Tebbit and his wife in Brighton”.

Rourke pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Gruinard Terrace and en route to police headquarters on June 23 by banging on a door, shouting, swearing and singing sectarian songs.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said Rourke had been out drinking with people who were “Irish Republican-minded” and that the songs had been engrained in his client’s head throughout the course of the evening.

Mr Laverty said: “He is acutely embarrassed by his involvement with the authorities.”

Before fining Rourke £450, Sheriff Alison McKay said: “Your behaviour

on this particular day was completely unacceptable. I am prepared to accept this was an isolated incident caused by drinking too much alcohol.”