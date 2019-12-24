Drunk patient afraid of the dentist racially abused hospital staff

A drunk patient with a chronic fear of the dentist made racist remarks during a vodka-fuelled tirade at the city’s dental hospital.

Scott Wilson used a string of racial slurs while in the reception area of the Dundee Dental Hospital in November.

A sozzled Wilson sank a quarter bottle of vodka to calm his nerves ahead of an appointment.

But he ended up in handcuffs after staff became alarmed by his abusive behaviour.

Wilson, 52, was described as “aggressive” by two staff members who witnessed him shouting racist remarks.

Depute fiscal Isobel Vincent told Dundee Sheriff Court: “They (staff) were shocked by the comments and police were then contacted.

“Police attended and he was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

“While being conveyed, the accused continued to make comments of an offensive nature.”

The court heard that Wilson made the comments about another staff member who was not present at the time.

Wilson, of Upper Dalgairn, Cupar, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making racial remarks on a journey from the Dundee Dental Hospital, on Park Place, to police headquarters on West Bell Street on November 26.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh said Wilson had become “isolated socially” following the death of his partner in 2014.

He said that Wilson fell foul of mixing dihydrocodeine, prescribed as a result of a workplace injury, with alcohol prior to the appointment.

“Mr Wilson is someone who has a chronic fear of dentists and was extremely apprehensive about attending,” Mr Qumsieh said.

“The way he dealt with it was that he consumed a quarter bottle of vodka mixed with cola on the bus to deal with the anxiety and nerves.

“He has no recollection of the events. He is ashamed, he has said he is not a racist person and does not hold any racist views.”

The solicitor added that Wilson has taken steps to reduce his alcohol consumption.

Before fining Wilson £235, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “Using comments like this seriously diminishes you, not anyone else and you should be ashamed of yourself that you decided to speak in this way towards other persons, particularly in the location referred to.”