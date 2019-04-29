Drunk Monifieth man threw toy fire truck at his partner and destroyed mobile phone

Sentence was deferred on a man who hit his partner with a toy fire truck.

Edward McAteer, 27, flew into a rage after the woman came home drunk from a night out just before 4am.

McAteer, of High Street, Monifieth, was angered after the woman refused to be quiet.

He pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to throwing the toy at the woman and striking her on the head on Fintry Crescent on April 14.

McAteer also admitted destroying a mirror and a mobile phone.

Representing himself, McAteer faced questioning by Sheriff Pino di Emidio.

Following his guilty plea, sentence was deferred until August for good behaviour.