Drunk man left child in dark room with music blaring in Dundee

A drunk man left a child in a dark room with a television blaring before making sexual comments to a police officer.

Jamie Taylor admitted causing three children unnecessary suffering at a flat in Dundee last October.

The 31-year-old told police that he hoped they could look after the children so that he could go to his friend’s house and carry on drinking.

Neighbours raised the alarm after he attended at their door to ask them to look after the children because he was not in a fit state.

Police were contacted who found Taylor to be heavily under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

His demeanour was described as being “up and down” and at one stage he made a lewd comment towards a female officer.

Officers saw one child sitting in a car seat in a darkened room which had loud music blaring from a television. The child was said to have been in considerable distress.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused said he was not in a fit state to watch the children and asked them to take the children away so he could go to a friend’s house and keep drinking.

“The children appeared to be scared by the accused’s demeanour. Other officers attended along with two social workers.

“Swear words were being used throughout in front of the children. The accused’s demeanour was up and down and at one point he was shouting which caused the children distress.”

After being arrested, Taylor responded: “I got told to look after them.”

Taylor pleaded guilty on the day he was due to stand trial in connection with two charges.

He admitted that on October 18, being a person who was responsible for the care of three children, he wilfully neglected the children and caused them unnecessary suffering by consuming an excessive amount of alcohol in drugs and being unable to care for them.

Taylor also placed one child in a car seat alone in a dark room with music at a high volume, causing distress.

He also admitted shouting, swearing, using inappropriate language and directing a sexual verbal communication to female police officer by making sexual remarks towards her.

Defence solicitor Alexandra Short said that the mother of the children had attended at his door to leave the children with him.

She said it was Taylor’s position that he immediately knew he was not in a position to adequately care for the children.

Ms Short said: “He does admit that he put the child in a car seat in a room to try and get the child to sleep.

“He can’t actually remember saying what he did to the officer and he was embarrassed by that when I told him.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Taylor until March for reports.