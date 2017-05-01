A drunk man brought a busy Dundee road to a standstill last night.

Police confirmed that the Kingsway between Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road had to be closed at around 9pm after the man was seen stumbling across the lanes.

It was initially believed that someone had been struck by a vehicle on the road.

The road ended up being closed northbound for around 15 minutes while officers dealt with the individual.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of an intoxicated male walking on the Kingsway at around 9pm.

“The road was closed for around 15 minutes and the man was removed from the area.”