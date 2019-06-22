Drunk joiner jailed for stealing razors from Dundee Tesco store

A thieveing joiner who stole razors from a supermarket before abusing police has been jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Frank Watt, of Tulloch Court, admitted stealing electric razors from Tesco, Riverside Drive, on Saturday before shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards police officers.

The 32-year-old drunkenly entered the shop and stole razors worth £140.

Watt became agitated after being arrested and said: “I’ll be coming back for the lot of you.”

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said his client continues to struggle with alcohol abuse.

Watt was jailed for eight months.