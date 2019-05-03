Drunk Dundee driver almost ran down woman with pram during high-speed police chase

A drunk danger driver came within inches of running down a woman pushing a pram after sparking a high-speed city centre police chase when he fled a pub where his friend had been exposing himself to drinkers.

Kevin O’Donnell and Paul Boyack fled Dundee’s Balcony Bar after Boyack was seen “shaking his penis at various people” in the city centre boozer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he “stood over a member of the public” who complained about it and “continud to shake his penis” during the bizarre incident.

He then hurled a wooden pole at a man in the pub before he and O’Donnell left the pub and got into a silver Ford Mondeo parked nearby.

O’Donnell got behind the wheel despite currently being banned from the road until 2023 after he was jailed and disqualified from driving for an earlier danger driving incident in which a sheriff told him it was “nothing short of a miracle” that nobody was hurt by him.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told the court police had to hit speeds of up to 60 miles per hour on busy city centre streets in a bid to keep up with O’Donnell as he sped off.

She said: “Following the earlier incident CCTV focused on the Balcony Bar and the accused left and entered a silver car.

“Officers were approaching when the car moved off.

“He was followed to a roundabout with blue lights and sirens activated and they saw the vehicle in traffic.

“The vehicle immediately moved through the traffic to avoid police.

“It continued on to Lochee Road pursued by officers.

“He swerved past an Audi Q5 and continued to drive erratically.

“Police had to hit 60mph to keep up to it.

“Traffic was heavy but the road is wide enough that cars were able to swerve to avoid him.

“He then took a left into Fyffe Street, before picking up speed again.

“He then turned into Easson’s Angle, which is a very narrow street.

“He continued through a give way junction, failing to give way, and went left at excessive speed, narrowly missing a lady pushing a pram with a child in it.

“The car sustained such damage that it couldn’t be driven.

“He was pursued on foot by officers and was quickly arrested.

“He was breath tested and found to be over the limit.”

Boyack, 22, of Pitkerro Drive, Dundee, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of public indecency and assault committed at the Balcony Bar, Ward Road, Dundee, on January 12 this year.

O’Donnell, 26, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted charges of dangerous driving and drink driving committed on streets in Dundee city centre and to the west of the city centre, also on January 12 this year.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird, for O’Donnell, said: “He fully accepts there is no other option but to impose custody.

“He has two analagous previous convictions for dangerous driving.

“He accepts full responsibility and appreciates there will be a custodial sentence.”

Gary McIlravey, defending Boyack, added: “He has a fairly short list of convictions.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed O’Donnell for 12 months and banned him from driving for five years.

Sentence was deferred on Boyack until May 30 for social work background reports and released him on bail meantime.