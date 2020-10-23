Drunk art student fined and banned after being caught more than three times the drink drive limit

An art student was caught drink driving after being pursued by his topless friend in the middle of a city street.

Euan Rutter, 34, was nabbed after police had been alerted to a “disturbance” on Balbeggie Street in the early hours of July 17.

Rutter was moving his car after a row with his pal following a boozy party.

The bare-chested man then stood in front of Rutter’s car to confront him before police attended and caught Rutter drink-driving.

Rutter, of Aboyne Avenue, was fined and banned after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor David Currie said: “Police noted the accused’s vehicle was situated in the middle of the road.

“The accused was seen to leave the drivers’ side.

“He was seen to have slurred speech and glazed eyes and identified himself as the driver.”

Rutter, a once prolific offender, admitted giving a reading of 75 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, more than three times the limit of 22 mics of alcohol.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Rutter, a fine art student at the University of Dundee, was concerned about leaving the car in the street because of the argument with his friend.

She told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “Upon leaving the house, he realised he had forgotten his house keys and his partner’s mobile phone so he went back to the locus but the householder would not let him in.

“He accused Mr Rutter of stealing his mobile phone.

“Mr Rutter was concerned about leaving his car outside the house because of how angry his friend was.

“He was in the midst of moving it when his former friend came out with his top off in front of the car. That was the disturbance the police were alerted to.”

Rutter was fined £335 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.