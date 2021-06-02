Police officers were attacked and spat at by a drunk woman who claimed she had her drink spiked at a party in Arbroath.

Paige Sharp claimed to be infected with Covid-19 and threatened to have bombs placed under the officers’ cars.

The 27-year-old is now facing jail for her “disgusting” conduct in Arbroath last summer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were called out in the early hours of the morning after reports that Sharp was behaving abusively due to her drunken state.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The accused pushed an officer on the chest and lashed out.

“She latched on to a torch and made attempts to handle their PPE.

“She was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the police van but was consistently abusive.

“The accused made threats about the police officers and their families, saying phrases such as ‘slit their throats’ and ‘have them raped’.”

Sharp made claims that her father was a member of the Irish Republican Army and would arrange for bombs to be placed under their cars and at their homes.

She threatened to attack officers with her handcuffs before spitting in the back of the van and claiming to have Covid-19.

After arriving at police headquarters in Dundee, officers opened the van to find Sharp in a state of undress and threatening to throw a soiled sanitary towel at them.

Drink was ‘spiked’

Sharp, of Hill Place, Montrose, later spat directly in the face of one officer as they struggled with her.

Appearing via video link from HMP Edinburgh, Sharp admitted assaulting PC Victoria Fraser by pushing her on the body and lashing out at her.

During the journey to, and while at, police headquarters, she repeatedly shouted, swore, kicked the door of the police van, made threats of physical and sexual violence and threatened to place bombs under the cars and at their homes.

Sharp also stated she had Covid-19 while repeatedly coughing and spitting inside the police van, exposed her breasts and privates and threatened to assault them with a soiled sanitary towel.

She also admitted repeatedly kicking PC Gary Benson in the groin. Sharp repeatedly stated she had Covid-19 to PCs Fraser, Martin Masson and Stephen Adam, before repeatedly trying to spit at them and bite them.

The thug spat in the face of PC Masson.

She was absolutely appalled at what people were saying had happened.” Solicitor Scott Norrie

Solicitor Scott Norrie said concerns had been raised by members of Sharp’s family that her drink had been spiked by a man after Sharp rejected his sexual advances.

He said: “There’s a suggestion that, having appeared quite normal, there was a sudden change and there was concern that perhaps her drink had been spiked.

“I have no verification of that. Thereafter, it spirals out of control and she has little or no recollection of the incidents with the police.

“She was absolutely appalled at what people were saying had happened.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Sharp until later this month for reports to be prepared. She was released on bail.