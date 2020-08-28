Drumming twins are to swap one Dundee for another as they get ready to begin their degrees

Identical twins from the United States are swapping their home town of West Dundee, Illinois, for Dundee, Scotland.

Brianna and Shanna McDonald are to begin degrees in graphic design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in October.

The sisters have visited Scotland several times before, to take part in the World Pipe Band Championships and World Irish Dancing Championships.

The 20-year-olds’ father, Shawn, has recently moved to the Highland village of Plockton for work and it was his expat bagpipe instructor who suggested that Brianna and Shanna might consider studying in his hometown.

“Brianna and I are drummers but our Dad is a piper and his instructor, Adrian Melvin, is from Dundee originally and his family still live in the city,” said Shanna.

“When we were in the senior year of high school we started looking for somewhere to study and he recommended Dundee as he knew the art college was very good.

“The more we thought about it, the better a fit it seemed. The degree was what we wanted to do, the campus looked great and it allowed us to pursue our passion for pipe bands.

“We’ve visited Scotland three times before and we all love it. My parents have talked about moving there when they retire and our dad will be working there for a while.

“We are looking forward to starting our degrees and getting immersed in the Scottish culture.

“This isn’t just about the experience of studying abroad, which is great in itself, but also connecting with our heritage and becoming part of the pipe band scene in Scotland.”

West Dundee, a suburb of Chicago, was established in 1835 and named two years later when settlers held a lottery to determine who would name the village.

A resident called Alexander Gardiner won and named it in honour of his Scottish hometown, with the two now being sister cities.

The pair have already joined the grade one Glasgow Police Pipe Band, recognised as one of the best in the world, and have held online rehearsals with their new bandmates over the past few months.

“Our house is a three-hour drive away from where our current band is in Michigan so the journey to Glasgow for practice won’t bother us,” said Brianna.

“There are a lot of really good bands in and around Dundee but we have been at grade two for a few years and we really want to push ourselves onto the next level.”

They will travel to Scotland next week and quarantine with their father in the Highlands before moving to their student accommodation in Dundee, in time for the new academic year in October.