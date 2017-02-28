A close friend of the families hit by a triple tragedy in Dundee has said that the relatives of Julie McCash and David Sorrie were in shock at the events of the weekend.

The woman, from Linlathen, who did not wish to be named, said that both families have been left devastated by the events of Saturday night and Sunday morning.

She was speaking to the Tele as she laid a floral tribute at the scene of the deaths.

There was an increased police presence in Drumlanrig Drive as other grieving friends and relatives also laid their own floral tributes.

Uniformed and plain clothes police officers were also carrying out door-to -door inquiries in the street.

The mood in the street was subdued as small family groups made their way to pay their respects.

Officers were outside two addresses in Drumlanrig Drive that are believed to be connected to the deaths.

The friend said: “No one is really sure what has gone on here. The whole thing has been horrific.

“People in the street are speaking about hearing shouting and screaming late at night on Saturday night.

“It’s been shocking, devastating and upsetting for the families. Not only are the families grieving but there’s an entire community also grieving — it’s such a tight knit community here.”

She said about a month ago, Julie had become a grandmother to a baby girl.

She also said that Julie was a mother to two sons.

She added: “It’s so sad for the families of both Julie and David.

“Someone’s going to have to explain to the children what happened.”

When approached by the Evening Telegraph, Mr Sorrie’s widow declined to comment.