Drugs worth £30,000 and four-figure sum of cash seized by Dundee police, with two arrested

Two men have been arrested after £30,000 of drugs and a four-figure sum of cash were recovered from properties in Dundee.

Police executed warrants at two houses in the city on Friday October 16.

During a search at a property in Helmsdale Crescent, cocaine with an estimated street value of £30,000 was recovered, as well as a small quantity of cannabis.

A 33-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. He was then released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

During a search at a property in Beauly Avenue, a bag of white substance, which is still to be verified, as well as a four-figure sum of money was recovered.

A 31-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are still continuing.

A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Chris Grieve from Dundee Police Station said: “Officers are committed to tackling drugs supply and are working within the local community on a daily basis to disrupt and deter offenders.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on people and their families and the support we receive from members of the public is vital in helping us put a stop to these activities.

“Anyone with information or concerns regarding drugs activity in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”