Drugs seized in Dundee and Forfar as police continue raids across Tayside

Police have seized drugs including amphetamine, diazepam and cannabis during raids in Dundee and Forfar today.

Cannabis plants were also discovered by officers as they continued Operation Slate, which targets dealers across the region.

A spokesman said: “Today saw another day of drugs enforcement action in Angus and Dundee as part of the ongoing Operation Slate.

“Three drugs search warrants were executed in Forfar and one in the Stobswell area of Dundee.

“Quantities of amphetamine, cannabis, and diazepam along with cannabis plants were recovered and seized, and enquiries into activities at all of the relevant addresses are continuing.”

If you have information or concerns about drug dealing or misuse in your area, contact Police Scotland on 101, or speak to any officer.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.