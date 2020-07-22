Drugs seized and number of arrests made across Tayside as part of anti-drugs initiative

A number of drugs, including more than 3,000 tablets, have been recovered across Tayside in one day.

Three men were arrested on Tuesday, as part of Tayside Division’s ongoing anti-drugs initiative, Operation Slate.

At about 5am, in Coupar Angus Road, a 42-year-old man was stopped and found in possession of £600 of crack cocaine, £260 of heroin, over 3,000 tablets, and other items related to distribution of drugs.

He was arrested and charged and will appear at court at a later date.

At about 8.20am, a man, 52, was found under the influence of drugs in a car in the city’s Kinghorne Road.

He and his car were searched and £3,200 of heroin was recovered.

He was arrested and charged and was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

A drugs search warrant was executed at a property in Arbroath’s Camus Road, where £2,000 of cannabis, over £3,000 in cash and various other items related to the distribution of drugs were recovered.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged and will appear at court at a later date.

A warrant was also executed at an address in Balmerino Road, Dundee, and inquiries are continuing in relation to this.

Inspector Kat Thompson said: “The actions of our officers across Tayside supports our ongoing work to keep the community safe by tackling drug misuse, and I urge anyone who has information relating to those involved in the sale and supply of drugs to report it to the police via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”