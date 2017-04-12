Drugs raid in Dundee shocks residents this morning

Residents looked on in shock as police undertook a drugs raid in Strathmartine Road this morning.

Officers emerge from three police cars opposite the junction of Hepburn Street at about 10am today.

They stayed on site for about an hour as they combed a flat for drugs.

No criminal charges were made as only a small amount of drugs were recovered.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “Police Scotland attended to execute a drugs search warrant at Strathmartine Road, Dundee at 10am this morning.”

