Drugs deaths a talking point as Question Time returns to Dundee for first time in four years

Question Time returned to Dundee for the first time in four years last night, with drugs deaths in the city a fiery point of contention.

The panel of the BBC debate show, hosted at the Caird Hall, was made up of commentator Alex Massie, SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, Labour MP Ian Murray, host Fiona Bruce, Conservative MP Tom Tughendhat and author Val McDermid.

They were asked by one audience member if the government was doing enough to prevent drug deaths, following suggestions last month that deaths in Dundee could top 70 this year.

Ms McDermid suggested drugs should be decriminalised so they can be regulated, controlled and taxed.

She said: “People are going to take drugs. We have to try to make this as safe for them as possible so that we can ultimately help them to find a way out of this.”

Panellists also fielded questions on the resignation of chancellor Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson’s proposed Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge and whether Scotland should have a second independence referendum.