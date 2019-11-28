Drugs death victim named: Tributes paid as Lochee residents speak of ‘living nightmare’

One of three men who are believed to have died from drugs overdoses at the weekend has been named.

The death of John Hepburn is one of a trio which occurred between Friday and Saturday. They are all being investigated by police.

Mr Hepburn’s body was discovered at Burnside Court, Lochee, while the other two men – who have yet to be identified – died in the “west of the city”.

There was speculation that the deaths were connected with an influx of illicit Xanax, but that has been ruled out by police.

The Tele understands the men may have died from a cocktail of heroin and crack cocaine, a practice known as “snowballing”.

One resident of Burnside Court said: “I saw several police and an ambulance and realised something had happened.

“When I heard that John had died I was upset. He was a really decent guy who always spoke.

“It’s so sad that he seems to be another victim of drugs.”

Meanwhile, people in the Lochee area say they are in a “living nightmare” with drug deals being carried out openly on the streets.

Residents of Kirk Street claim they have seen valium deals as early as 8am, as well as people injecting heroin in the street.

Locals have also found needles on the street and the paths surrounding it, as well as a bottle of Naloxone, a drug used to combat the effects of opiates and prevent overdoses.

One resident said: “I saw a man pull his friend’s trousers down and inject him in the middle of the street.

“I saw another guy outside once just sitting comatose on the street corner in broad daylight.

“They leave broken glass around as well. I don’t want to let my kids out to play because of the needles and glass.”

Another resident claimed she witnessed drug addicts smoking crack cocaine in her close “at least three times a week”.

But she claims when she asked the city council’s antisocial behaviour team to do something about the situation, she was told not to worry as it was just a passing smell.

A council spokesman said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs-related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas through reports received about discarded needles.

“These areas are then targeted to raise awareness and identify the people responsible so they can be educated on the best way to dispose of their used needles safely.

“No one should attempt to lift a discarded needle themselves.

“The council takes all complaints seriously and will investigate each one thoroughly.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact the council directly to discuss these.”