Drugs charity gives families chance to remember loved ones lost to an overdose

A leading drugs charity is giving families a chance to gather to remember loved ones lost due to an overdose with a special event.

Addaction is to hold a family candlelit remembrance event at the Steeple Church in the city centre at 6.30pm tomorrow.

Dave Barrie, service manager of Addaction, said: “This event is open to anyone who has lost loved ones through overdose or anyone affected by substance use.

“We would welcome support from the community of Dundee.

“It is so important that we don’t forget all the people in Dundee that have been lost to substance use over the years.

“This is a safe coming together of supportive people who share the same grief, loss and pain.”

Mr Barrie revealed there would be a short service and a chance for families to remember loved ones.

He said: “This is also an opportunity for families and the community of Dundee to come together and support each other.

“Sadly we have suffered too many drug related deaths in Dundee over the past year.”

Last month the Tele reported Dundee had recorded the highest number of annual drug deaths on record – with 66 people dying of substance abuse in the last year.

The majority of the deaths were due to accidental overdose, and almost all were linked to the use of heroin, methadone, and other opioids.

The total is higher than even local experts had predicted.

At the time Dundee City West MSP and public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “The number of people who have lost their lives because of drug use is shocking.”

Mr FitzPatrick has publicly backed safe consumption spaces in Dundee for the taking of drugs.

He added: “It is important that the impact of drug use is treated as a public health issue, and we are prepared to take innovative and bold measures in order to save the lives of those most at risk.”

Last August Addaction held an event to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

Charity workers offered support to families and friends of those who lost their lives to substance abuse at the Signpost Centre in Whitfield. They were also able to hang brass memorial tags in the Garden of Hope.