Drug use near block of flats in Dundee leaves residents in a ‘living nightmare’

An angry resident has claimed his life has become a “living nightmare” because of incessant drug use happening in his block of flats.

The Happyhillock Walk resident, who wished to remain anonymous, has claimed his close has become a hotbed for drug activity, leading to drug paraphernalia and human waste being left outside his home.

He explained: “This problem been ongoing since last year.

“When I come out of my door I am confronted with tin foil that is black from people smoking drugs.

“There was one occasion when I saw a man with a pipe in his mouth as well and I would assume that was for drug use.

“I also came back from being out and noticed there was a really bad smell in the building that turned out to be human faeces.

“People have claimed that it came from dogs in the building but I know that is not the case – it’s just unbelievable. ”

The constant anti-social behaviour has led to the resident becoming increasingly isolated as he avoids facing the chaos happening right outside his door.

He admits to being worried to go home at night and find the latest issues he faces at home.

He added: “I was happy here in the beginning but now it’s awful.

“I have already packed my stuff because I don’t want to be here anymore.

“I have had to go to the doctor because I am no longer sleeping at night.

“It’s not just an anti-social problem but an environmental issue as well – on one occasion there had been petrol poured on the floor of the building.

“What would have happened if I had not noticed and lit up a cigarette when I came in?”

The angry resident is now hoping he can be moved away from the area but admits he feels his pleas to the local authority are falling on deaf ears.

He said: “When I contacted the council and requested to be moved I was told I was already adequately housed.

“They also suggested I could go private but I have a dog not all private landlords accept pets or people who smoke.

“I feel like I am just being fobbed off and that they don’t care about me.”

“It’s a constant nightmare, all I want to do is get off universal credit and get a decent job.

“But this has been an ongoing situation for me and it’s getting me down .”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The City Council takes all allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“We are investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and will respond to any complaints.”